The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for Thursday's NFL games today, which includes the Las Vegas Raiders visiting the Houston Texans at 8 p.m. ET and the San Francisco 49ers visiting the Los Angeles Chargers at 10 p.m. ET. According to the latest NFL preseason odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, the Raiders are favored by 1.5 points on the road against the Texans. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 22 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-31 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks and taking advantage of sportsbook promos at betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Raiders vs Texans Preview

The Las Vegas Raiders (-122 to win) will visit Reliant Stadium to face the Houston Texans (+102) at 8 p.m. ET. Both teams are 0-1 in the preseason after Las Vegas fell to Arizona, 27-14, and Houston lost to the Chargers, 27-7, last week. The Raiders' spread of 1.5 points reflects a close preseason tune-up between two teams still finding their footing. No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is expected to see more run under center after an efficient NFL debut last week. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

49ers vs Chargers Preview

The San Francisco 49ers (-125 to win) will visit SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Chargers (+105 to win) at 10 p.m. ET. San Francisco is 0-1 in the preseason after a 19-13 loss to Tennessee, while Los Angeles is 1-0 after downing Houston, 27-7, last week. The total is 37.5 points. Both sides are banged up along the offensive line. 49ers guard Dominick Puni is questionable with a concussion, while the Chargers are dealing with their own issues up front, with left tackle Rashawn Slater questionable, center Tyler Biadasz doubtful with a knee injury, and receiver Quentin Johnston also questionable. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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