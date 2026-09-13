The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. The Week 1 NFL schedule continues with a loaded slate on Sunday, including Vikings vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET), Eagles vs. Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET) and Giants vs. Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET). Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26

Click the link on this page or click here to navigate to Fanatics Sportsbook Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter promo code CBSFAN26 Make an initial deposit of at least $10 Place your first bet(s) on the NFL Kickoff Game or any available market within your first 10 days Receive up to $1,000 in FanCash back on any net losses over your first 10 days of wagering

Week 1 NFL betting preview

Vikings vs Packers betting

Green Bay visits U.S. Bank Stadium to face Minnesota at 4:25 p.m. ET, and the Vikings are 1.5-point favorites with the total at 46.5. The teams split last year's season series: the Packers won 23-6 in November, and the Vikings answered with a 16-3 win in the regular-season finale. On the injury front, Green Bay has ruled out defensive lineman Warren Brinson and lists guard Aaron Banks, tackle Zach Bako-Bewele and linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper as questionable, while Minnesota's report is clean apart from safety Jakobe Thomas, who is dealing with an illness. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Giants vs Cowboys predictions

Dallas visits MetLife Stadium to face the Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET in the Sunday night finale, and the Cowboys are 3-point favorites with the total at 48.5. The teams dramatically split last year's series: Dallas won 40-37 in overtime in Week 2, and the Giants took the finale 34-17. Both injury reports are light. Wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) and tackle Andrew Thomas (knee) were full practice participants for the Giants, while Dallas' only notable issue is offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius (knee), who was limited. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Commanders vs Eagles predictions

Washington visits Lincoln Financial Field to face Philadelphia at 4:25 p.m. ET, and the Eagles are 6-point favorites with the total at 44.5. Philadelphia swept last year's season series, winning 26-18 in November and 29-18 in the rematch to clinch the NFC East. The Eagles will be without edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (pectoral), who is officially out for Week 1. Washington is expected to have quarterback Jayden Daniels available, though edge rusher Odafe Oweh (calf), running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) and edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson (knee) were limited in practice. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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