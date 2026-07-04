Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 FanCash for World Cup, France-Paraguay, Canada-Morocco

On Saturday, the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 begins with France taking on Paraguay at 5 p.m. ET, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users, with the exact amount varying by state. France have been the most prolific team in the 2026 World Cup bracket, scoring three or more goals in all four of their matches. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Saturday World Cup betting preview

Morocco vs. Canada

Morocco and Canada open Saturday's Round of 16 in Houston at 1 p.m. ET. Morocco have been one of the tournament's most complete sides through four matches, combining a stifling defensive structure that has held opponents to three or fewer shots on target in their last three fixtures. They boast a dynamic attack that outshot the Netherlands 11 to 6 in the Round of 32. Canada have made an impressive run to this stage of the bracket, but Morocco's defensive discipline, attacking momentum, and head-to-head history give them the edge here. Morocco defeated Canada in the 2022 World Cup and enter as the Fanatics Sportsbook favorite with a comfortable margin in the 90-minute money line. Fanatics Sportsbook has Morocco at -140 on the money line, Canada at +470, and a draw at +240. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

France vs. Paraguay

France and Paraguay close Saturday's World Cup slate in Philadelphia at 5 p.m. ET. France have been the most dominant team in this tournament by a significant margin, going 4-0 and scoring at least three goals in every match, including a 3-1 win over Senegal, a 3-0 victory over Iraq, a 4-1 result against Norway, and a 3-0 Round of 32 win over Sweden. They have conceded an average of just 0.5 goals per game, and Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembele have been the most dangerous attacking trio in the bracket across all four matches. Paraguay qualified for the Round of 32, but conceded four goals to the United States during the group stage, and their defensive vulnerabilities against a high-pressing side that creates and converts in volume make the matchup difficult. Fanatics Sportsbook has France at -599 on the 90-minute money line, Paraguay at +1800, and a draw at +600. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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