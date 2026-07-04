Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 FanCash for World Cup, France-Paraguay on Saturday

On Saturday, the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 continues with France taking on Paraguay at 5 p.m. ET, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users, with the exact amount varying by state. France have been the most prolific team in the 2026 World Cup bracket, scoring three or more goals in all four of their matches. Morocco cruised to a 3-0 win over Canada earlier in the day. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Saturday World Cup betting preview

France vs. Paraguay

France and Paraguay close Saturday's World Cup slate in Philadelphia at 5 p.m. ET. France have been the most dominant team in this tournament by a significant margin, going 4-0 and scoring at least three goals in every match, including a 3-1 win over Senegal, a 3-0 victory over Iraq, a 4-1 result against Norway, and a 3-0 Round of 32 win over Sweden. They have conceded an average of just 0.5 goals per game, and Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembele have been the most dangerous attacking trio in the bracket across all four matches. Paraguay qualified for the Round of 32, but conceded four goals to the United States during the group stage, and their defensive vulnerabilities against a high-pressing side that creates and converts in volume make the matchup difficult. Fanatics Sportsbook has France at -550 on the 90-minute money line, Paraguay at +1500, and a draw at +600. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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