Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 in FanCash for World Cup, Messi, Argentina-Cape Verde

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash, with the exact amount varying by state. On Friday, the World Cup Round of 32 continues with Lionel Messi and Argentina (-671) taking on Cape Verde at 6 p.m. ET. Colombia vs. Ghana rounds out Friday's slate at 9:30 p.m. ET. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Friday World Cup betting preview

Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Lionel Messi and Argentina take center stage in Miami Gardens, Florida, at 6 p.m. ET. Messi, widely expected to be playing in his final World Cup at 38, has remained the defining presence of Argentina's attack from the group stage to the Round of 32, and the defending champions went a perfect 3-0 through the group stage without a single defeat. The same squad that won in Qatar in 2022 is intact, and Argentina's combination of Messi's creativity and the pace and pressing of the forwards around him makes them the most complete team in the bracket. Cape Verde made the Round of 32 as one of the tournament's more surprising qualifiers, and their compact defensive shape is capable of making this uncomfortable, but Fanatics Sportsbook prices them as extreme underdogs at +1700. Fanatics Sportsbook has Argentina at -750 on the money line and a draw at +700. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Colombia vs. Ghana

Colombia and Ghana close Friday's Round of 32 in Kansas City, Missouri, at 9:30 p.m. ET. Colombia went 2-0 in regulation across their last three group-stage outings and enter the knockout stage with momentum, built around a generation of technically gifted attackers who can control possession and create at will. Luis Diaz, the Liverpool winger who is among the most dangerous players in the field when he is in form, gives Colombia an attacking threat at the top of the bracket that Ghana will need to contain. Ghana brings legitimate knockout-round quality and the counter-attacking ability to make things difficult if Colombia is not disciplined defensively, but the gap in recent form makes Colombia the clear favorite. Fanatics Sportsbook has Colombia at -250 on the money line, Ghana at +700, and a draw at +330. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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