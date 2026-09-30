The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. In select states, new users can grab up to $350 in FanCash. The Red Sox visit the Yankees for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series tonight at 8 p.m. ET, with New York looking to complete the sweep. In total, four games will unfold in the 2026 MLB playoffs on Wednesday. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Yankees vs. Red Sox betting preview

The Yankees host the Red Sox in a win-or-go-home Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series tonight at 8 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium, with New York one win away from a sweep after taking Game 1. The Yankees are money line favorites at -137 (risk $137 to win $100), while the Red Sox are +113 underdogs (risk $100 to win $113), the run line has New York at -1.5 and Boston at +1.5, with the total set at 6.5. Yankees left-hander Max Fried, who is 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA on the season, gets the ball with a chance to close out the series. Boston turns to Sonny Gray, who went 18-5 with a 2.72 ERA and led the Red Sox with 20 quality starts, in an elimination start. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Steelers vs. Browns betting preview

Pittsburgh visits Huntington Bank Field to face Cleveland at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Steelers are 2.5-point favorites with the total at 38.5. Pittsburgh is a -150 money line favorite (risk $150 to win $100), while Cleveland is a +125 underdog (risk $100 to win $125). Both teams are 2-1. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 700 yards with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions through three games, completing 58.4% of his passes, and is coming off a 30-27 win over Cincinnati last week after an ugly 20-3 loss at New England the week before. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 587 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception on 68.3% completion through three games, riding a 21-18 win over Carolina last week. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.