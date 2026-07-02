Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 in FanCash for World Cup, Portugal-Croatia, Spain-Austria

On Thursday, the World Cup Round of 32 continues with Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal take on Croatia at 7 p.m. ET in Toronto, Ontario, making it the perfect occasion to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for newly registered bettors, with the exact amount varying by state. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Thursday World Cup betting preview

Spain vs. Austria

Spain and Austria open Thursday's Round of 32 in Inglewood, California, at 3 p.m. ET. The reigning European champions were composed throughout the group stage, posting a 2-0 regulation record with one draw. Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old Barcelona winger who announced himself on the world stage at Euro 2024, remains one of the most dangerous attackers in the game. Austria earned their Round of 32 berth by going 1-1-1 in the group stage, beating Jordan 3-1, drawing Algeria 3-3 in a wild finish, and falling to Argentina 0-2. Fanatics Sportsbook has Spain at -331 on the money line, Austria at +913, and a draw at +650. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Portugal vs. Croatia

Portugal and Croatia meet in Toronto, Ontario, at 7 p.m. ET. Cristiano Ronaldo, almost certainly playing in his final World Cup at age 41, has remained central to Portugal's attack throughout the group stage, where they went 1-0-2 in regulation matches to advance. Croatia qualified with a 2-1 regulation record but dropped a 4-2 loss to England, raising questions about how they will hold up against a Portugal side with Ronaldo leading the line. Luka Modrić, 40, remains Croatia's best chance of controlling midfield and tilting the game in their favor. Fanatics Sportsbook has Portugal at -143 on the money line, Croatia at +403, and a draw at +370. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Algeria vs. Switzerland

Algeria and Switzerland close Thursday's Round of 32 in Vancouver, British Columbia, at 11 p.m. ET in one of the most evenly matched games of the knockout stage. Switzerland topped their group with a 1-0-1 regulation record before a dominant 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Granit Xhaka's steadying influence in central midfield gives them a consistent shape in knockout environments. Algeria qualified as a third-place team after going 1-1-1, beating Jordan 2-1, drawing Austria 3-3, and losing to Argentina 0-3. Fanatics Sportsbook has Switzerland at -102 on the money line, Algeria at +314, and a draw at +295. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.