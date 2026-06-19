Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Brazil-Haiti, World Cup on Friday

Friday's 2026 World Cup slate continues with more matches on Friday night, and the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for newly registered bettors, with the exact amount varying by state. Morocco is a -150 favorite over Scotland at 6 p.m. ET, Brazil is a lopsided -971 favorite over Haiti at 8:30 p.m. ET, and Turkiye (+102) and Paraguay (+276) are tightly bunched in the late window at 11 p.m. ET. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Friday World Cup betting preview

Friday night's card features Morocco -150 over Scotland at 6 p.m. ET (spread Morocco -0.5/-156, Scotland +0.5/+117; total 2.5, over +122/under -154), Brazil -971 over Haiti at 8:30 p.m. ET (spread Brazil -2.5/-124, Haiti +2.5/-108; total 3.5, over -124/under -101), and Turkiye and Paraguay closing the night at 11 p.m. ET in a tighter match, with Turkiye +102 and Paraguay +276 (spread Turkiye -0.5/-101, Paraguay +0.5/-129; total 2.5, over +106/under -132). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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