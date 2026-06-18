Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Canada-Qatar, Mexico-South Korea

Thursday's slate of 2026 World Cup matches is stacked, and the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for newly registered bettors, with the exact amount varying by state. Canada vs. Qatar kicks at 6 p.m. ET, followed by Mexico vs. South Korea at 9 p.m. ET. According to the latest World Cup odds, Canada is a -344 money line favorite against Qatar, while the Mexico-South Korea line has moved sharply, with Mexico drifting from -120 to +104 and the Korea Republic shortening slightly to +288. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on Wednesday's World Cup games:

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Thursday World Cup betting preview

Canada are -344 favorites against Qatar at 6 p.m. ET at BC Place, with a spread of Canada -1.5 (-122) and Qatar +1.5 (-108). The over/under sits at 2.5 goals (-144 over/+116 under), suggesting the books expect the host nation to control proceedings in front of its home crowd.

Mexico and Korea Republic close out Thursday's slate at 9 p.m. ET at Estadio AKRON, and the number has moved notably toward the Koreans: Mexico opened as -120 favorites, but have since drifted to +104, with Korea Republic tightening from +290 to +288.

SportsLine expert Brad Thomas ("Lord BLT") is backing Korea Republic's spread, pointing to a leaky midfield performance from Mexico in their last match and the quality Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in provide going forward. Fellow SportsLine expert Jon Eimer is on the same side, citing Korea Republic's comeback win over Czechia and the accuracy and physicality the team showed in winning the duel and aerial battles throughout that match. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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