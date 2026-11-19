The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash. In the NFL, the Colts will visit the Texans at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football, with Houston favored by 12.5 points and the total at 43.5 at Fanatics. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Colts vs. Texans betting preview

Indianapolis visits NRG Stadium to face Houston at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Texans are 12.5-point favorites with the total at 43.5. Houston is a -714 money line favorite (risk $714 to win $100), while Indianapolis is a +560 underdog (risk $100 to win $560). The Colts are 3-7 after a 24-22 win over Miami on Nov. 15, and cornerback Charvarius Ward is out with a knee injury. The Texans are 3-6, and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is out with a hamstring injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Must be at least 21 years old and in a state Fanatics Sportsbook operates. Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.