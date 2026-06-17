Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for England-Croatia, Colombia-Uzbekistan

Wednesday's slate of 2026 World Cup matches rolls on, and the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for newly registered bettors, with the exact amount varying by state. At 1 p.m. ET, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will take on DR Congo, with Ronaldo's side listed as -376 money line favorites. England are -145 favorites against Croatia at 4 p.m. ET. Colombia will close out Wednesday's slate as -273 favorites over Uzbekistan at 10 p.m. ET. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on Wednesday's World Cup games:

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Wednesday's World Cup betting preview

England are -145 favorites against Croatia at 4 p.m. ET, with a spread of England -0.5 (-151) and Croatia +0.5 (+113). The over/under is 2.5 goals, suggesting the books expect the Three Lions to control proceedings without it turning into an open, high-scoring affair against a well-drilled Croatia side that has historically been difficult to break down. Bettors looking to fade the heavy favorite can still find value on Croatia +0.5.

Colombia will close out Wednesday's slate as -273 favorites over Uzbekistan at 10 p.m. ET. SportsLine expert Martin Green points to Colombia's attacking depth, with James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz creating problems all over the final third. Uzbekistan still have Eldor Shomurodov, but Green doesn't expect it to be enough to crack Colombia's back line twice. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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