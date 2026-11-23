The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash. In the NFL on Sunday, the Vikings will visit the 49ers in Mexico City at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. San Francisco is favored by 4.5 points and the total is 45.5 at Fanatics. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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Vikings vs. 49ers betting preview

The Vikings and 49ers will meet as part of the NFL's International Series in Mexico City. According to our projection model, the Vikings cover the spread in 54% of simulations with a final score of 23-22 San Francisco. There's plenty of value on the Vikings money like at +173. at Fanatics. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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