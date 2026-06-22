Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for France-Iraq, Norway-Senegal on Monday

Monday's 2026 World Cup slate continues with four more matches, and the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for newly registered bettors, with the exact amount varying by state. Argentina (-230) is a heavy favorite over Austria (+650) in the day's opener from Dallas, and France (-1266) is well ahead of Iraq (+2700) in Philadelphia. That sets up the night window, where Norway (+115) is a narrow favorite over Senegal (+230) in East Rutherford and Algeria (-192) is favored against Jordan (+519) in Santa Clara. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Monday World Cup betting preview

France is a -1266 favorite on the moneyline to beat Iraq (+2700) when the two meet in Philadelphia, with the spread set at France -2.5 (-142) and the total at 3.5 goals (Over -124/Under -101). France and Norway sit atop Group F with three points apiece after Matchday 1, with Norway holding the tiebreaker on goal differential. France routed Senegal 3-1 in its opener, while Iraq was on the wrong end of a 4-1 defeat to Norway. A win here would put France firmly in control of a knockout-round spot, while Iraq is already fighting to keep its tournament alive.



Norway is a +115 favorite on the moneyline over Senegal (+230) when the two meet in East Rutherford, with the spread set at Norway -0.5 (+106) and the total at 2.5 goals (Over -118/Under -107). Norway leads Group F on goal differential after a 4-1 thumping of Iraq in its opener, while Senegal will look to bounce back after falling 3-1 to France. A Norway win would put Senegal in a difficult spot heading into the final group game, while a Senegal result here would tighten the group right back up. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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