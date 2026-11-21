The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash. In college football on Saturday, UCLA will visit Michigan at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the Bruins favored by 3.5 points and the total at 37.5 at Fanatics. LSU will visit Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the Tigers favored by 1 point and the total at 45.5. Georgia will visit South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Bulldogs favored by 16.5 points and the total at 50.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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UCLA vs. Michigan betting preview

UCLA visits Michigan Stadium to face Michigan at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Bruins are 3.5 point favorites with the total at 37.5. UCLA is a -178 money line favorite (risk $178 to win $100), while Michigan is a +154 underdog (risk $100 to win $154). The Bruins are 10-0 after a 22-14 win over Illinois on Nov. 13, and they beat Minnesota 34-20 on Nov. 7. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

LSU vs. Tennessee betting preview

LSU visits Neyland Stadium to face Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Tigers are 1 point favorites with the total at 45.5. LSU is a -112 money line favorite (risk $112 to win $100), while Tennessee is a -105 money line side (risk $105 to win $100). The Tigers lost 22-21 to Texas on Nov. 14 and 31-13 to Alabama on Nov. 7. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Georgia vs. South Carolina betting preview

Georgia visits Williams-Brice Stadium to face South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Bulldogs are 16.5 point favorites with the total at 50.5. Georgia is a -800 money line favorite (risk $800 to win $100), while South Carolina is a +600 underdog (risk $100 to win $600). The Bulldogs beat Missouri 48-21 on Nov. 14 and Ole Miss 42-7 on Nov. 7. The Gamecocks list quarterback LaNorris Sellers with an ankle injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.