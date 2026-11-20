The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash on Friday. In the NBA on Friday, the Hornets will visit the Hawks at 7 p.m. ET, with Atlanta favored by 6.5 points and the total at 218.5. In college football on Friday, Oregon will visit Michigan State at 8 p.m. ET, with the Ducks favored by 17.5 points and the total at 44.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Hornets vs. Hawks betting preview

Charlotte visits State Farm Arena to face Atlanta at 7 p.m. ET, and the Hawks are 6.5-point favorites with the total at 218.5. Atlanta is a -237 money line favorite (risk $237 to win $100), while Charlotte is a +215 underdog (risk $100 to win $215). The Hornets are 4-10 after a 118-114 overtime loss at the Lakers on Nov. 17, and guard Grayson Allen is out with a concussion. The Hawks are 9-6, and guard CJ McCollum is out with a calf injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Oregon vs. Michigan State betting preview

Oregon visits Spartan Stadium to face Michigan State at 8 p.m. ET, and the Ducks are 17.5-point favorites with the total at 44.5. Oregon is a -952 money line favorite (risk $952 to win $100), while Michigan State is a +720 underdog (risk $100 to win $720). The Ducks beat Michigan 31-7 on Nov. 14 and won 41-28 at Ohio State on Nov. 7. The Spartans list quarterback Alessio Milivojevic with an arm injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Must be at least 21 years old and in a state Fanatics Sportsbook operates. Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.