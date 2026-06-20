Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Japan-Tunisia, World Cup Saturday

Saturday's 2026 World Cup slate continues with two more matches, and the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for newly registered bettors, with the exact amount varying by state. Ecuador is a lopsided -700 favorite over Curacao at 8 p.m. ET and Japan (-210) is favored over Tunisia (+650) in the late window at midnight ET. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Saturday World Cup betting preview

Ecuador is a heavy -700 favorite over Curacao at 8 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. Ecuador, ranked 23rd in the latest world rankings, dropped its opener 1-0 to Ivory Coast despite a defense that posted 13 clean sheets in World Cup qualifying. Curacao, playing in its first-ever World Cup, was on the wrong end of Germany's 7-1 rout in its opener and faces a similarly lopsided line here. SportsLine's Matt Severance is backing the Under 3.5 (-179), citing Ecuador's defensive pedigree even after the team conceded its first goal of the tournament.



Japan is a -210 favorite over Tunisia (+650) in the night's final match at midnight ET at Estadio BBVA Bancomer. Japan opened with a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, while Tunisia is already reeling, having been routed 5-1 by Sweden in its opener, a result that led Tunisia to fire coach Sabri Lamouchi and hand the job to Herve Renard on short notice. Japan also holds the historical edge in this matchup. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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