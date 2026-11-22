The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash. In the NFL on Sunday, the Dolphins will visit the Bills at 1 p.m. ET, with Buffalo favored by 16.5 points and the total at 44.5 at Fanatics. The Raiders will visit the Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET, with Denver favored by 9.5 points and the total at 40.5. The Vikings will face the 49ers in Mexico City at 8:20 p.m. ET, with San Francisco favored by 3 points and the total at 46.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Dolphins vs. Bills betting preview

Miami visits New Highmark Stadium to face Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET, and the Bills are 16.5 point favorites with the total at 44.5. Buffalo is a -1429 money line favorite (risk $1,429 to win $100), while Miami is a +980 underdog (risk $100 to win $980). The Dolphins are 1-8 after a 24-22 loss at Indianapolis on Nov. 15, and center Aaron Brewer is questionable with a concussion. The Bills are 8-1, and cornerback Christian Benford is out with a groin injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Raiders vs. Broncos betting preview

Las Vegas visits Empower Field at Mile High to face Denver at 4:25 p.m. ET, and the Broncos are 9.5 point favorites with the total at 40.5. Denver is a -588 money line favorite (risk $588 to win $100), while Las Vegas is a +460 underdog (risk $100 to win $460). The Raiders are 4-6 after a 21-13 loss to Seattle on Nov. 15 and a 38-17 loss at San Francisco on Nov. 8, and tight end Brock Bowers is questionable with an ankle injury. The Broncos are 7-2. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Vikings vs. 49ers betting preview

Minnesota visits Estadio Banorte in Mexico City to face San Francisco at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the 49ers are 3 point favorites with the total at 46.5. San Francisco is a -168 money line favorite (risk $168 to win $100), while Minnesota is a +145 underdog (risk $100 to win $145). The Vikings are 7-2 after a 30-10 win at Green Bay on Nov. 15, and quarterback Kyler Murray is out with a hamstring injury. The 49ers are 8-1 after a 46-40 win over Dallas on Nov. 15, and receiver Mike Evans is questionable with an Achilles injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Must be at least 21 years old and in a state Fanatics Sportsbook operates. Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.