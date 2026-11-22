The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash. In the NFL on Sunday, the Titans will visit the Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET, with Dallas favored by 7.5 points and the total at 54.5 at Fanatics. The Raiders will visit the Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET, with Denver favored by 9.5 points and the total at 40. The Vikings will visit the 49ers in Mexico City at 8:20 p.m. ET, with San Francisco favored by 3 points and the total at 46. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Titans vs. Cowboys betting preview

Tennessee visits AT&T Stadium to face Dallas at 1 p.m. ET, and the Cowboys are 7.5-point favorites with the total at 54.5. Dallas is a -417 moneyline favorite (risk $417 to win $100), while Tennessee is a +333 underdog (risk $100 to win $333). The Titans are 1-8 after a 40-23 loss to Jacksonville on Nov. 15. The Cowboys are 4-6 after a 46-40 loss to San Francisco on Nov. 15, and tight end Jake Ferguson is out with a knee injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Raiders vs. Broncos betting preview

Las Vegas visits Empower Field at Mile High to face Denver at 4:25 p.m. ET, and the Broncos are 9.5-point favorites with the total at 40. Denver is a -526 money line favorite (risk $526 to win $100), while Las Vegas is a +410 underdog (risk $100 to win $410). The Raiders are 4-6 after a 21-13 loss to Seattle on Nov. 15 and a 38-17 loss at San Francisco on Nov. 8. The Broncos are 7-2, and receiver Jaylen Waddle is questionable with a concussion. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Vikings vs. 49ers betting preview

Minnesota visits Estadio Banorte in Mexico City to face San Francisco at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the 49ers are 3-point favorites with the total at 46. San Francisco is a -162 money line favorite (risk $162 to win $100), while Minnesota is a +139 underdog (risk $100 to win $139). The Vikings are 7-2 after a 30-10 win at Green Bay on Nov. 15, and quarterback Kyler Murray is out with a hamstring injury. The 49ers are 8-1 after a 46-40 win over Dallas on Nov. 15, and receiver Mike Evans is questionable with an Achilles injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.