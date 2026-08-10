Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Twins-Orioles, Astros-Giants on Monday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash and is available on Monday's MLB action. The Baltimore Orioles (57-61) will visit Target Field to face the Minnesota Twins (58-61) at 7:40 p.m. ET in one of Monday's most evenly-priced matchups, with Baltimore -110 on the road and Minnesota -106 at home. The over/under for total runs scored in Orioles vs. Twins is 8.5. In addition, for anyone interested in sports betting, the Houston Astros (60-58) will visit Oracle Park to face the San Francisco Giants (49-69) at 9:45 p.m. ET, with Houston -157 as a road favorite in San Francisco. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles

Minnesota hosts Baltimore in Monday's 7:40 p.m. ET game at Target Field, with the Twins at 58-61 against an Orioles club at 57-61 in the 75-degree Minneapolis afternoon. Dean Kremer (1-4, 5.93 ERA) starts for Minnesota against Trevor Rogers (7-7, 4.20 ERA) for Baltimore in a matchup of two similarly positioned clubs. Rogers has been consistent for Baltimore across 21 starts this season, and with both teams sitting within a game of each other in the standings, the market reflects the near-even contest at Baltimore -110 and Minnesota -106. Both teams have lost three of five games coming into this contest. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

San Francisco Giants vs. Houston Astros

San Francisco hosts Houston in Monday's 9:45 p.m. ET game at Oracle Park, with the Giants at 49-69 taking on an Astros club at 60-58 at 63 degrees along San Francisco Bay. Blade Tidwell (0-0, 3.18 ERA) starts for San Francisco against Hayden Wesneski (2-0, 3.86 ERA) for Houston. Both starters have posted ERAs under 4.00 in their 2026 appearances, but the Astros enter with a significant record advantage that drives Houston to -157 on the road. San Francisco is +132 to win at home at Oracle Park. The Astros have now lost two in a row. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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