Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Uruguay-Cape Verde, World Cup Sunday

Sunday's 2026 World Cup slate continues with four more matches, and the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for newly registered bettors, with the exact amount varying by state. Spain (-971) is a massive favorite over Saudi Arabia (+2125) in the day's opener from Atlanta, and Belgium (-243) is well ahead of Iran (+638) in Inglewood. That sets up the night window, where Uruguay (-227) is favored over Cape Verde (+750) in Miami Gardens and Egypt (-175) is favored against New Zealand (+488) in Vancouver. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Sunday World Cup betting preview

Uruguay is a -227 favorite on the moneyline to beat Cape Verde (+750) when the two meet in Miami, with the spread set at Uruguay -1.5 (+136) and the total at 2.5 goals (Over +128/Under -161). Both sides opened Group H level on a point after Matchday 1: Uruguay drew 1-1 with Saudi Arabia despite out-shooting the Saudis 27-10 on target and winning 14 corners to four, while Cape Verde pulled off one of the tournament's biggest shocks, holding Spain to a scoreless draw behind a heroic performance from goalkeeper Vozinha. Marcelo Bielsa's side will be expected to control possession against a Cape Verde team built to sit in and counter, and the tiny island nation, the smallest by population ever to qualify for a World Cup, will need another big night from its goalkeeper to pull off a repeat.



Egypt is a -175 favorite over New Zealand (+488) when the two close out Group G play at BC Place in Vancouver, with the spread at Egypt -0.5 (-187) and the total at 2.5 goals (Over +102/Under -128). Egypt salvaged a point in its opener, with Mohamed Salah setting up Emam Ashour's opening goal before Romelu Lukaku's introduction off the Belgium bench led to a Mohamed Hany own goal in a 1-1 draw. New Zealand, meanwhile, played in the day's most entertaining match, with Motherwell winger Elijah Just scoring twice in a 2-2 draw with Iran. Both teams sit level on a point in Group G, and a win here would put either side in firm position to advance. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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