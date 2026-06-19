Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for USA-Australia, World Cup Friday

Friday's 2026 World Cup slate is loaded, but the match American bettors care about is at Lumen Field in Seattle, where USA takes on Australia at 3 p.m. ET. The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for newly registered bettors, with the exact amount varying by state. The U.S. arrives off one of its most dominant World Cup performances in years. Mauricio Pochettino's side blitzed Paraguay 4-1 in the opener, with Folarin Balogun scoring twice and Christian Pulisic adding an assist, and the Americans are now -167 money-line favorites over Australia (+404). Elsewhere Friday, Morocco is a -150 favorite over Scotland at 6 p.m. ET, Brazil is a lopsided -971 favorite over Haiti at 8:30 p.m. ET, and Turkiye (+102) and Paraguay (+276) are tightly bunched in the late window at 11 p.m. ET. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Friday World Cup betting preview

The United States and Australia kick off at 3 p.m. ET at Lumen Field, with the Americans -167 on the money line (Australia +404) after their statement win over Paraguay. The spread is USA -0.5 (-179) and Australia +0.5 (+130), while the total sits at 2.5 goals (over -115, under -108), up sharply from an opening line of over +105, reflecting how much oddsmakers' expectations for the U.S. attack have shifted in just a few days. SportsLine's experts are lining up behind the Americans on the spread. One handicapper is backing United States -1 at +100, noting the U.S. has already matched its entire 2022 World Cup goal output in a single match, with Balogun's brace and an assist from Pulisic headlining a showing former U.S. players have called the best the program has produced in decades, crediting Pochettino for the team's attacking identity from midfield up. A second SportsLine expert is on the same side at +105, also pointing to a "superb performance" in the 4-1 win, with Balogun's two goals plus lively showings from Pulisic and Weston McKennie as reasons to expect more of the same against the Socceroos.



The rest of Friday's card features Morocco -150 over Scotland at 6 p.m. ET (spread Morocco -0.5/-156, Scotland +0.5/+117; total 2.5, over +122/under -154), Brazil -971 over Haiti at 8:30 p.m. ET (spread Brazil -2.5/-124, Haiti +2.5/-108; total 3.5, over -124/under -101), and Turkiye and Paraguay closing the night at 11 p.m. ET in a tighter match, with Turkiye +102 and Paraguay +276 (spread Turkiye -0.5/-101, Paraguay +0.5/-129; total 2.5, over +106/under -132). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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