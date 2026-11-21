The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash. In college football on Saturday, Ohio State will visit Nebraska at noon ET, with the Buckeyes favored by 3.5 points and the total at 41.5 at Fanatics. LSU will visit Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the Tigers favored by one point and the total at 45.5. Virginia Tech will visit Miami at 7 p.m. ET, with the Hurricanes favored by 20.5 points and the total at 60.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska betting preview

Ohio State visits Memorial Stadium to face Nebraska at noon ET, and the Buckeyes are 3.5-point favorites with the total at 41.5. Ohio State is a -166 money line favorite (risk $166 to win $100), while Nebraska is a +142 underdog (risk $100 to win $142). The Buckeyes beat Northwestern 28-19 on Nov. 14 and lost 41-28 to Oregon on Nov. 7. The Cornhuskers are 6-4. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

LSU vs. Tennessee betting preview

LSU visits Neyland Stadium to face Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Tigers are 1-point favorites with the total at 45.5. LSU is a -110 money line favorite (risk $110 to win $100), while Tennessee is a -105 money line side (risk $105 to win $100). The Tigers lost 22-21 to Texas on Nov. 14 and 31-13 to Alabama on Nov. 7. The Volunteers list running back Daune Morris with a leg injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Virginia Tech vs. Miami betting preview

Virginia Tech visits Hard Rock Stadium to face Miami at 7 p.m. ET, and the Hurricanes are 20.5-point favorites with the total at 60.5. Miami is a -1408 money line favorite (risk $1,408 to win $100), while Virginia Tech is a +950 underdog (risk $100 to win $950). The Hokies lost 40-22 to Stanford on Nov. 14 and 51-28 at SMU on Nov. 6. The Hurricanes list receiver Joshua Moore with an upper body injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Must be at least 21 years old and in a state Fanatics Sportsbook operates. Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.