Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash for 2026 World Cup, Canada-South Africa

The World Cup's knockout stage begins on Sunday with co-host Canada facing South Africa, the perfect occasion to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for newly registered bettors, with the exact amount varying by state. Canada and South Africa kick off at 3 p.m. ET, with both nations reaching a World Cup knockout match for the first time in their history. According to the latest Canada vs. South Africa odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, Canada is a -130 money line favorite, while South Africa is priced at +395, and a draw is +240. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Sunday World Cup betting preview

Canada and South Africa meet in Inglewood, California, at 3 p.m. ET in the first-ever World Cup knockout match for either program. Co-host Canada finished 1-1-1 in Group B, with Jonathan David's hat trick fueling a 6-0 win over Qatar in between a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina and a 2-1 loss to Switzerland that ended a 10-match unbeaten run. South Africa also finished 1-1-1, taking second in Group A after opening with a 2-0 loss to Mexico, salvaging a 1-1 draw with Czechia on Teboho Mokoena's 83rd-minute equalizer, and closing with a 1-0 upset of South Korea on Thapelo Maseko's 63rd-minute strike, the result that sent Bafana Bafana to their first knockout stage in four World Cup appearances. Fanatics Sportsbook has Canada at -153 on the money line and South Africa at +475, with Polymarket pricing the draw at $0.26 per share.

David headlines Canada's attack, though left back Alphonso Davies has yet to play this tournament while recovering from a hamstring injury, and midfielder Ismael Kone is done for the tournament with a broken leg suffered against Qatar. South Africa will also be shorthanded: Themba Zwane is serving the final match of a three-game suspension for a red card against Mexico, though Mokoena returns after serving his own one-match ban. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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