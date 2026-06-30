Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash for 2026 World Cup, Mexico vs. Ecuador

On Tuesday, the Round of 32 continues with Ecuador vs. Mexico at 9 p.m. ET, making it the perfect occasion to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for newly registered bettors, with the exact amount varying by state. Mexico are +125 money line favorites against Ecuador, according to the latest World Cup betting odds. Ecuador are priced at +300, and a draw is listed at +185. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Tuesday World Cup betting preview

Norway and Ivory Coast meet in Arlington, Texas, at 1 p.m. ET. Norway advanced as Group I runner-up, going 2-1 with a 4-1 win over Iraq and a 3-2 win over Senegal, sandwiching a 4-1 loss to France in a game that carried no weight since France had already clinched first place. Ivory Coast also finished second in its group, going 2-1 in Group E with a 1-0 win over Ecuador and a 2-0 win over Curacao, following a 2-1 loss to Germany. Fanatics Sportsbook has Norway at +109 on the money line and the Ivory Coast at +250. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Sweden and France meet in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 5 p.m. ET. France won Group I outright with a 3-0 record, capping a perfect group stage with a 4-1 win over Norway. Sweden advanced as one of the tournament's best third-place finishers, going 1-1-1 in Group F, with a 5-1 win over Tunisia and a 1-1 draw with Japan around a 5-1 loss to the Netherlands. Fanatics Sportsbook has France at -362 on the money line and Sweden at +881. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Ecuador and Mexico close the day in Mexico City, Mexico, at 9 p.m. ET. Mexico won Group A outright at 3-0 as one of the tournament's co-hosts. Ecuador advanced as one of the tournament's best third-place finishers, going 1-1-1 in Group E, with a 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast and a scoreless draw with Curacao before closing with a 2-1 win over Germany that clinched its spot. Fanatics Sportsbook has Mexico at +121 on the money line and Ecuador at +291. Both sides are healthy, with Mexico forward Raul Jimenez expected back in the starting lineup and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo good to go after playing every minute of the group stage. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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