Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 in FanCash for 2026 World Cup, USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina

On Wednesday, the Round of 32 continues with Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. the United States at 8 p.m. ET in Santa Clara, California, making it the perfect occasion to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to for newly registered bettors, with the exact amount varying by state. The United States are -262 money line favorites against Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to the latest World Cup betting odds. Bosnia and Herzegovina are priced at +719, and a draw is listed at +400. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Wednesday World Cup betting preview

Belgium and Senegal meet in Seattle, Washington, at 4 p.m. ET. Belgium had an efficient group stage, opening with a 5-1 win over New Zealand and collecting draws against Iran and Egypt to advance with five points. Senegal qualified out of a tougher group, beating Iraq 5-0 in their final match after falling 1-3 to France and 2-3 to Norway. Senegal will be without first-choice goalkeeper Édouard Mendy for a second consecutive match due to injury. Fanatics Sportsbook has Belgium at +113 on the money line and Senegal at +258. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Bosnia and Herzegovina and the United States close the day in Santa Clara, California, at 8 p.m. ET. The United States cruised through the group stage, routing Paraguay 4-1 and shutting out Australia 2-0 before resting key starters in a dead-rubber 3-2 loss to Türkiye, with first place already locked up. Bosnia and Herzegovina advanced by going 1-1-1 in their group, drawing Canada 1-1 and beating Qatar 3-1 before falling 1-4 to Switzerland. No significant injury news has been reported for either side. Fanatics Sportsbook has the United States at -262 on the money line and Bosnia and Herzegovina at +719. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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