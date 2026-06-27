Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash for World Cup, Argentina-Jordan tonight

Lionel Messi has been the story of the 2026 World Cup, and Saturday provides another stage for new users to take advantage of the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for newly registered bettors, with the exact amount varying by state. England (-700) vs. Panama is at 5 p.m. ET, Portugal (-105) vs. Colombia is at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Argentina (-750) Jordan is at 10 p.m. ET. Messi already owns the tournament's all-time scoring record with 18 career goals, and he has five goals this World Cup alone. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Saturday World Cup betting preview

England and Panama close out Group D play in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 5 p.m. ET. England has already clinched a knockout-stage spot and can claim the group outright with a win, while Panama has already been eliminated. Fanatics Sportsbook has England at -700 on the money line, Panama at +1400, and a draw at +800.

Colombia and Portugal wrap up Group K play in Miami Gardens, Florida, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Colombia has already booked its spot in the knockout rounds and can win the group outright with a win or draw, while Portugal, fresh off a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, is locked into one of the group's top two spots regardless of the result. Fanatics Sportsbook has Colombia at +250 on the money line, Portugal at -105, and a draw at +265.



Argentina and Jordan close out Group F play in Arlington, Texas, at 10 p.m. ET, with Messi and Argentina already through to the knockout stage after a 2-0 start to the group. Messi has been the breakout story of the tournament, scoring all five of Argentina's goals so far, including a hat trick against Algeria and a brace against Austria that made him the World Cup's all-time leading scorer. Jordan is still searching for its first win. Fanatics Sportsbook has Argentina at -750 on the money line, Jordan at +1500, and a draw at +800. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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