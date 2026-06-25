Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash for USA-Turkiye, World Cup on Thursday

Thursday's 2026 World Cup slate continues with six matches, with USA vs Turkiye at 10 p.m. ET as the headliner, and the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for newly registered bettors, with the exact amount varying by state. The U.S. are through the knockout round and wrapping up Group D against Turkiye in Los Angeles. Fanatics Sportsbook lists the Americans as -115 money line favorites against an already-eliminated Turkiye side, with the draw priced at +290. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Thursday World Cup betting preview

The United States closes group play against Turkiye on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET in Los Angeles, having already locked up first place in Group D with a 2-0 record. Turkiye sits at 0-2 and has been eliminated regardless of Thursday's result, freeing up Mauricio Pochettino to rotate his lineup, though Christian Pulisic, who returned to full training this week after a minor calf issue, expects to play. Fanatics Sportsbook lists USA at -115 on the money line, with Turkiye out to +271 and the draw priced at +290. The Americans are also favored on the spread at -0.5 (-119), with Turkiye +0.5 (-111), and the total sits at 2.5 goals.

Germany has already wrapped up Group E with six points, but will square off against a desperate Ecuador side looking to cement its place in the knockout round. Kickoff for Germany vs. Ecuador is at 4 p.m. ET. Fanatics Sportsbook has Germany at -175 on the money line, Ecuador at +395, and the draw priced at +320. Germany is also favored on the spread at -0.5 (-182), with Ecuador +0.5 (+135), and the total is set at 2.5 goals.

Netherlands and Tunisia square off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday in Kansas City, with the already-eliminated Tunisians playing spoiler against a Dutch side tied with Japan atop Group F. Fanatics Sportsbook makes Netherlands a heavy -1053 favorite on the money line, with Tunisia priced at +2400 and the draw at +245. The spread has Netherlands at -2.5 (-117) and Tunisia at +2.5 (-113), with the total set at 3.5 goals. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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