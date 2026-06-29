Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash for World Cup, Germany-Paraguay on Monday

The World Cup's Round of 32 continues on Monday with two more matches, making it the perfect occasion to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for newly registered bettors, with the exact amount varying by state. Germany (-280) vs. Paraguay is at 4:30 p.m. ET and Netherlands (+130) vs. Morocco is at 9 p.m. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Monday World Cup betting preview

Paraguay and Germany meet in Foxborough, Massachusetts, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Germany went 2-0-1 in Group E, routing Curacao 7-1 and beating Ivory Coast 2-1 before a 2-1 loss to Ecuador that carried no weight since Germany had already clinched first place. Paraguay advanced as one of the tournament's best third-place finishers, going 1-1-1 in Group D, with a 1-0 win over Turkiye and a 0-0 draw against Australia sandwiching an opening 4-1 loss to the United States. Fanatics Sportsbook has Germany at -280 on the money line and Paraguay at +840. Germany is without center back Nico Schlotterbeck, out for the tournament with an ankle injury, while Paraguay gets playmaker Miguel Almiron back after a one-match suspension, though midfielder Diego Gomez is now suspended himself.

Morocco and Netherlands close the day in Monterrey, Mexico, at 9 p.m. ET. The Netherlands went 2-1-0 in Group F, beating Sweden 5-1 and Tunisia 3-1 around a 2-2 draw with Japan to finish atop the group. Morocco finished level on points with Brazil in Group C, going 2-1-0 with wins over Scotland (1-0) and Haiti (4-2) around a 1-1 draw with Brazil, taking second only on goal difference. Fanatics Sportsbook has Netherlands at +130 on the money line and Morocco at +240. Both sides are healthy, with Netherlands wingback Denzel Dumfries and forward Brian Brobbey having shaken off minor knocks to be available. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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