Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash for World Cup, Spain-Uruguay on Friday

Friday's 2026 World Cup slate runs six matches deep, and the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for newly registered bettors, with the exact amount varying by state. France vs. Norway serves as an opener at 3 p.m. ET, followed by Spain vs. Uruguay at 8 p.m. ET and Belgium vs. New Zealand at 11 p.m ET. France and Norway both enter unbeaten in Group I play, and Fanatics Sportsbook lists France as -250 money line favorites, while the over/under for total goals scored sits at 2.5. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Friday World Cup betting preview

France and Norway meet in New England at 3 p.m. ET with both sides already through to the Round of 32, each having won their first two Group I matches. Friday's result decides which team tops the group, but neither France nor Norway can be caught by Iraq or Senegal for the two qualifying spots. Fanatics Sportsbook lists France at -250 on the money line, with Norway out to +600 and the draw priced at +425. France is also favored on the spread at -1.5 (-105), with Norway +1.5 (-125), and the total sits at 2.5 goals.

Spain and Uruguay close Group H play in Guadalajara at 8 p.m. ET, with Spain unbeaten through two matches and Uruguay still searching for a first win. Spain need only a point here to all-but-clinch a top-two finish in the group, while Uruguay, who have drawn both matches so far, need a win to keep alive their hopes of sneaking through as one of the tournament's best third-place qualifiers. Fanatics Sportsbook has Spain at -150 on the money line, Uruguay at +475, and the draw priced at +250. Spain is also favored on the spread at -1.5 (+190), with Uruguay +1.5 (-260), and the total is set at 2.5 goals.

Belgium and New Zealand wrap up Group G in Vancouver at 11 p.m. ET, with the Belgians unbeaten but winless through two draws and New Zealand sitting on just a single point. A win would push Belgium to five points and put them in pole position to advance, while New Zealand all but need a win of their own to keep any realistic path into the knockout round alive. Fanatics Sportsbook makes Belgium a heavy -550 favorite on the money line, with New Zealand priced at +1300 and the draw at +650. The spread has Belgium at -2.5 (+110) and New Zealand at +2.5 (-145), with the total set at 3.5 goals. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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