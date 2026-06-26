Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash for World Cup, Uruguay-Spain on Friday

Friday night's 2026 World Cup slate runs four matches deep, and the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for newly registered bettors, with the exact amount varying by state. Spain vs. Uruguay is at 8 p.m. ET and Belgium vs. New Zealand is at 11 p.m ET. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Friday World Cup betting preview

Spain and Uruguay close Group H play in Guadalajara at 8 p.m. ET, with Spain unbeaten through two matches and Uruguay still searching for a first win. Spain need only a point here to all-but-clinch a top-two finish in the group, while Uruguay, who have drawn both matches so far, need a win to keep alive their hopes of sneaking through as one of the tournament's best third-place qualifiers. Fanatics Sportsbook has Spain at -170 on the money line, Uruguay at +505, and the draw priced at +260.

Belgium and New Zealand wrap up Group G in Vancouver at 11 p.m. ET, with the Belgians unbeaten but winless through two draws and New Zealand sitting on just a single point. A win would push Belgium to five points and put them in pole position to advance, while New Zealand all but need a win of their own to keep any realistic path into the knockout round alive. Fanatics Sportsbook makes Belgium a heavy -550 favorite on the money line, with New Zealand priced at +1200 and the draw at +650. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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