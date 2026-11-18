The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash on Wednesday. Depending on your state, you may also be eligible for $350 in FanCash. In the NBA on Wednesday, the 76ers will visit the Magic at 7 p.m. ET, with Philadelphia favored by 1.5 points and the total at 221.5 at Fanatics. The Jazz will visit the Lakers at 10 p.m. ET, with Los Angeles favored by 9.5 points and the total at 228. In college basketball, No. 3 UConn will visit No. 12 Arizona at 9 p.m. ET, with the Wildcats favored by 3.5 points. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

76ers vs. Magic betting preview

Philadelphia visits Kia Center to face Orlando at 7 p.m. ET, and the 76ers are 1.5 point favorites with the total at 221.5. Philadelphia is a -120 money line favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while Orlando is a +108 underdog (risk $100 to win $108). The 76ers are 12-3 after a 135-123 win at Brooklyn on Monday, and forward Jaylen Brown is out with a hamstring injury. The Magic are 6-7, and forward Paolo Banchero is out with an ankle injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Jazz vs. Lakers betting preview

Utah visits Crypto.com Arena to face Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET, and the Lakers are 9.5 point favorites with the total at 228. Los Angeles is a -437 money line favorite (risk $437 to win $100), while Utah is a +360 underdog (risk $100 to win $360). The Lakers are 13-2 after a 118-114 overtime win over Charlotte on Tuesday, and center Walker Kessler is questionable with a lower leg injury. The Jazz are 2-13 after a 132-107 win at the Clippers on Tuesday, and forward Lauri Markkanen is out with a hand injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.