The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gets up to a $1,000 in FanCash on Tuesday. In the NBA on Tuesday, the Knicks will visit the Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET, with New York favored by 2.5 points and the total at 214.5. The Hornets will visit the Lakers at 11 p.m. ET, with Los Angeles favored by 7.5 points and the total at 220.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in fan cash:

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Knicks vs. Raptors betting preview

New York visits Scotiabank Arena to face Toronto at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Knicks are 2.5-point favorites with the total at 214.5. New York is a -144 money line favorite (risk $144 to win $100), while Toronto is a +125 underdog (risk $100 to win $125). The Knicks are 7-6 after a 112-108 win at Toronto on Sunday, in which Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 17 rebounds. The Raptors are 5-8, and center Nate Bittle is out with a foot injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Hornets vs. Lakers betting preview

Charlotte visits Crypto.com Arena to face Los Angeles at 11 p.m. ET, and the Lakers are 7.5-point favorites with the total at 220.5. Los Angeles is a -300 money line favorite (risk $300 to win $100), while Charlotte is a +248 underdog (risk $100 to win $248). The Lakers are 12-2, and center Walker Kessler is out with a lower-leg injury. The Hornets are 4-9 after a 113-105 loss at the Clippers on Sunday, and guard Dennis Schroder is out with a hamstring injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

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