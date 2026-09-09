The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. The Patriots and Seahawks will open the 2026 NFL season Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. ET in a rematch of Super Bowl 60, with Seattle favored by three points and the total at 44.5. The Patriots will be without running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) against the Seahwks in the 2026 NFL Kickoff Game. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

NFL betting preview

Patriots vs. Seahawks betting

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that New England visits Lumen Field to face Seattle at 8:20 p.m. ET Wednesday, the first Wednesday game in Patriots history, in a rematch of Super Bowl 60, which the Seahawks won 29-13 in February. Seattle is a 3-point favorite with the total set at 44.5. The Seahawks are priced at -180 on the money line (risk $180 to win $100), while New England is a +150 underdog (risk $100 to win $150). Both teams went 14-3 in 2025: Mike Macdonald's Seahawks won their second Super Bowl behind quarterback Sam Darnold, while Mike Vrabel's Patriots authored one of the best single-season turnarounds in NFL history after a 4-13 finish the year before, powered by MVP runner-up Drake Maye.Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

49ers vs. Rams betting

San Francisco visits Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia to face the Rams at 8:35 p.m. ET Thursday, the NFL's first regular season game in the country. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite with the total set at 48.5. The Rams are priced at -204 on the money line (risk $204 to win $100), while San Francisco is a +170 underdog (risk $100 to win $170). Both teams went 12-5 in 2025 and both were eliminated by the Seahawks in the playoffs on Seattle's run to the Super Bowl, the Rams falling in the NFC Championship and the 49ers a round earlier. Matthew Stafford threw for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns for the Rams last season, while Brock Purdy looks to stay healthy after a season limited to nine starts for San Francisco. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

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