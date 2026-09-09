The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash to use on the NFL Kickoff Game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday. The game is a rematch of Super Bowl 60, in which the Seahawks defeated the Patriots 29-13 at Levi's Stadium in February 2026. Seattle (-180) is the home favorite over New England (+155) at Lumen Field, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here for Patriots vs Seahawks:

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How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26

Click the link on this page or click here to navigate to Fanatics Sportsbook Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter promo code CBSFAN26 Make an initial deposit of at least $10 Place your first bet(s) on the NFL Kickoff Game or any available market within your first 10 days Receive up to $1,000 in FanCash back on any net losses over your first 10 days of wagering

NFL Kickoff Game: Seahawks vs. Patriots betting preview

The New England Patriots (14-3 last season) travel to Lumen Field to face the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks (14-3) in the 2026 NFL Kickoff Game on September 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET. This is a rematch of Super Bowl 60, played at Levi's Stadium in February 2026, where the Seahawks defeated the Patriots 29-13 to claim the Lombardi Trophy. Both teams enter the 2026 season coming off identical 14-3 campaigns, and oddsmakers have installed Seattle as a -180 home favorite with New England listed at +155.

Sam Darnold quarterbacked the Seahawks to their Super Bowl championship last February and returns as Seattle's starter in 2026. Darnold was exceptional down the stretch of last season and helped power the Seahawks through their postseason run, capping it with a dominant 16-point Super Bowl victory. Lumen Field in Seattle ranks among the NFL's loudest venues, and the defending champions will have a raucous crowd behind them as they open the new season against the same Patriots club they beat in February. The combination of Darnold's championship experience, Seattle's dominant home environment, and the Seahawks' status as defending champs justifies their position as a comfortable favorite in the NFL's marquee season opener.



Drake Maye steps in as the Patriots' starting quarterback in 2026, inheriting a New England team that went 14-3 last season and reached Super Bowl 60 before falling to Seattle. The Patriots are one of the NFL's most resilient franchises and enter the 2026 season with the roster to compete in any matchup, but Maye faces one of the toughest possible opening assignments, traveling across the country to face the defending champions in a nationally televised primetime kickoff. New England at +155 gives bettors the chance to back a quality 14-3 squad in a rematch of the biggest game of last season, and the Patriots' ability to compete deep into January makes them a viable play for those looking to fade the favorite. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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