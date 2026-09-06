College football has a rare Sunday slate to close out its opening weekend, perfect for claiming the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. Notre Dame faces Wisconsin at Lambeau Field at 7:30 p.m. ET, while Louisville and Ole Miss will meet in Nashville's inaugural Music City Kickoff at the same time. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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College football betting preview

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that Notre Dame and Wisconsin close out the sport's opening weekend with a Sunday night game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, essentially a home game for the Badgers just up the road from Madison, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are off a 10-2 season under fourth-year head coach Marcus Freeman and need to replace departed quarterback Riley Leonard. Wisconsin stumbled to a 4-8 finish in 2025 under Luke Fickell and turns to Southern Illinois transfer Hunter Simmons at quarterback. Notre Dame is a 20.5-point favorite, and the total is set at 46.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Louisville vs. Ole Miss

Louisville and Ole Miss open their seasons in Nashville's inaugural Music City Kickoff at Nissan Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET. Ole Miss is coming off a 13-2 season that ended in the College Football Playoff semifinal, but former head coach Lane Kiffin left for LSU after the season, and defensive coordinator Pete Golding takes over with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss returning. Louisville went 9-4 and won the Boca Raton Bowl under Jeff Brohm, who turns to his third straight one-year transfer quarterback in Ohio State transfer Lincoln Kienholz. Ole Miss is a 6.5-point favorite, and the total is set at 55.5. On the money line, Ole Miss is priced at -271 and Louisville is +218. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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