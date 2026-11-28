The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash. In college football on Saturday, Boston College will visit Miami at noon ET, with the Hurricanes favored by 24.5 points at Fanatics and the total at 53.5. USC will visit UCLA at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the Trojans favored by 4.5 points and the total at 45.5. Tennessee will visit Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. ET, with the Volunteers favored by 13.5 points and the total at 43. Arizona State will visit Arizona at 9 p.m. ET, with the Wildcats favored by 8.5 points and the total at 53.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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Boston College vs. Miami betting preview

Boston College visits Hard Rock Stadium to face Miami at noon ET, and the Hurricanes are 24.5 point favorites with the total at 53.5. Miami is a -2500 money line favorite (risk $2,500 to win $100), while Boston College is a +1400 underdog (risk $100 to win $1,400). The Eagles beat Syracuse 27-15 on Nov. 21 and lost 41-7 at Notre Dame on Nov. 14. The Hurricanes list receiver Joshua Moore with an upper body injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

USC vs. UCLA betting preview

USC visits the Rose Bowl to face UCLA at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Trojans are 4.5 point favorites with the total at 45.5. USC is a -204 money line favorite (risk $204 to win $100), while UCLA is a +176 underdog (risk $100 to win $176). The Trojans beat Maryland 35-21 on Nov. 21 and lost 27-13 at Indiana on Nov. 14. The Bruins are 10-1, and they list quarterbacks Nico Iamaleava (leg) and Ty Dieffenbach (lower body) as injured. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt betting preview

Tennessee visits FirstBank Stadium to face Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. ET, and the Volunteers are 13.5 point favorites with the total at 43. Tennessee is a -549 money line favorite (risk $549 to win $100), while Vanderbilt is a +430 underdog (risk $100 to win $430). The Volunteers beat LSU 27-13 on Nov. 21 and won 22-7 at Texas A&M on Nov. 14. The Commodores are 4-7, and quarterback Blaze Berlowitz is listed with a collarbone injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Arizona State vs. Arizona betting preview

Arizona State visits Casino Del Sol Stadium to face Arizona at 9 p.m. ET, and the Wildcats are 8.5 point favorites with the total at 53.5. Arizona is a -295 money line favorite (risk $295 to win $100), while Arizona State is a +260 underdog (risk $100 to win $260). The Sun Devils lost 30-27 to Oklahoma State on Nov. 21 and won 26-13 at UCF on Nov. 14. The Wildcats list receiver R.J. Mosley with a knee injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Must be at least 21 years old and in a state Fanatics Sportsbook operates. Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.