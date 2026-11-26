The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash on Thanksgiving. In the NFL on Thanksgiving, the Bears will visit the Lions at 1 p.m. ET, with Chicago favored by 1 point and the total at 56. The Eagles will visit the Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET, with Dallas favored by 8.5 points and the total at 48.5. The Chiefs will visit the Bills at 8:20 p.m. ET, with Buffalo favored by 3 points and the total at 45.5. Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III is inactive with a groin injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Bears vs. Lions betting preview

Chicago visits Ford Field to face Detroit at 1 p.m. ET, and the Bears are 1-point favorites with the total at 56. Chicago is a -118 money line favorite (risk $118 to win $100), while Detroit is a +106 underdog (risk $100 to win $106). The Bears are 8-2 after a 21-13 win over New Orleans on Nov. 22, and cornerback Kyler Gordon is out with a shoulder injury. The Lions are 8-2, and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is out with a shoulder injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Eagles vs. Cowboys betting preview

Philadelphia visits AT&T Stadium to face Dallas at 4:30 p.m. ET, and the Cowboys are 8.5-point favorites with the total at 48.5. Dallas is a -461 money line favorite (risk $461 to win $100), while Philadelphia is a +370 underdog (risk $100 to win $370). The Eagles are 3-7 after a 19-16 win over Pittsburgh on Nov. 22, and defensive back Jonathan Jones is out with an ankle injury. The Cowboys are 5-6, and guard Tyler Booker is out with an ankle injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Chiefs vs. Bills betting preview

Kansas City visits New Highmark Stadium to face Buffalo at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Bills are 3-point favorites with the total at 45.5. Buffalo is a -153 money line favorite (risk $153 to win $100), while Kansas City is a +135 underdog (risk $100 to win $135). The Chiefs are 8-2 after a 34-7 win over Arizona on Nov. 22, and running back Kenneth Walker III is out with a groin injury. The Bills are 9-1, and cornerback Christian Benford is questionable with a groin injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Must be at least 21 years old and in a state Fanatics Sportsbook operates. Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.