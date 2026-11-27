The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash on Thanksgiving. In the NFL on Thanksgiving, the Chiefs will visit the Bills at 8:20 p.m. ET, with Buffalo favored by 3 points and the total at 45.5. Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III is out with a groin injury. Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle) is officially active. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Chiefs vs. Bills betting preview

Kansas City visits New Highmark Stadium to face Buffalo at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Bills are 3-point favorites with the total at 45.5. Buffalo is a -153 money line favorite (risk $153 to win $100), while Kansas City is a +135 underdog (risk $100 to win $135). The Chiefs are 8-2 after a 34-7 win over Arizona on Nov. 22, and running back Kenneth Walker III is out with a groin injury. The Bills are 9-1, and cornerback Christian Benford is officially inactive with a groin injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Must be at least 21 years old and in a state Fanatics Sportsbook operates. Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.