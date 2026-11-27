The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash on Black Friday. In the NFL on Friday, the Broncos will visit the Steelers at 3 p.m. ET, with Denver favored by 4.5 points and the total at 36.5. In the NBA, the Heat will visit the Knicks at 7 p.m. ET, with New York favored by 3.5 points and the total at 222.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Broncos vs. Steelers betting preview

Denver visits Acrisure Stadium to face Pittsburgh at 3 p.m. ET, and the Broncos are 4.5-point favorites with the total at 36.5. Denver is a -230 money line favorite (risk $230 to win $100), while Pittsburgh is a +202 underdog (risk $100 to win $202). The Broncos are 8-2 after a 38-24 win over Las Vegas on Nov. 22, and safety Taylor Rapp is out with a quadriceps injury. The Steelers are 6-4 after a 19-16 loss to Philadelphia on Nov. 22, and linebacker Cole Holcomb is questionable with a heel injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Heat vs. Knicks betting preview

Miami visits Madison Square Garden to face New York at 7 p.m. ET, and the Knicks are 3.5 point favorites with the total at 222.5. New York is a -168 money line favorite (risk $168 to win $100), while Miami is a +151 underdog (risk $100 to win $151). The Heat are 10-7 after a 111-104 loss at Philadelphia on Wednesday, and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable with a groin injury. The Knicks are 12-6, and forward OG Anunoby is listed as questionable with a calf injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Must be at least 21 years old and in a state Fanatics Sportsbook operates. Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.