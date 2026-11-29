The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash. In the NFL on Sunday, the Saints will visit the Bengals at 1 p.m. ET, with Cincinnati favored by 9.5 points at Fanatics and the total at 48. The Patriots will visit the Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET, with New England favored by 3 points and the total at 36.5. The Raiders will visit the Browns at 8:20 p.m. ET, with Cleveland favored by 5.5 points and the total at 38. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Saints vs. Bengals betting preview

New Orleans visits Paycor Stadium to face Cincinnati at 1 p.m. ET, and the Bengals are 9.5 point favorites with the total at 48. Cincinnati is a -541 money line favorite (risk $541 to win $100), while New Orleans is a +430 underdog (risk $100 to win $430). The Saints are 3-7 after a 21-13 loss at Chicago on Nov. 22, and tight end Juwan Johnson is out with a hamstring injury. The Bengals list guard Dalton Risner as out with a knee injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Patriots vs. Chargers betting preview

New England visits SoFi Stadium to face Los Angeles at 4:05 p.m. ET, and the Patriots are 3 point favorites with the total at 36.5. New England is a -174 money line favorite (risk $174 to win $100), while Los Angeles is a +150 underdog (risk $100 to win $150). The Patriots are 5-5 after a 35-10 loss at Detroit on Nov. 15, and cornerback Carlton Davis III is out with a knee injury. The Chargers are 1-9, and linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu is questionable with an ankle injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Raiders vs. Browns betting preview

Las Vegas visits Huntington Bank Field to face Cleveland at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Browns are 5.5 point favorites with the total at 38. Cleveland is a -255 money line favorite (risk $255 to win $100), while Las Vegas is a +215 underdog (risk $100 to win $215). The Raiders are 4-7 after a 38-24 loss at Denver on Nov. 22, and tight end Brock Bowers is questionable with an ankle injury. The Browns are 6-4, and receiver Denzel Boston is questionable with a quadriceps injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Must be at least 21 years old and in a state Fanatics Sportsbook operates. Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.