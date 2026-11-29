The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash. In the NFL on Sunday. The Raiders will visit the Browns at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football, with Cleveland favored by 5.5 points at Fanatics and the total at 38. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Raiders vs. Browns betting preview

Las Vegas visits Huntington Bank Field to face Cleveland at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Browns are 5.5 point favorites with the total at 38. Cleveland is a -255 money line favorite (risk $255 to win $100), while Las Vegas is a +215 underdog (risk $100 to win $215). The Raiders are 4-7 after a 38-24 loss at Denver on Nov. 22, and tight end Brock Bowers is questionable with an ankle injury. The Browns are 6-4, and receiver Denzel Boston is questionable with a quadriceps injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Must be at least 21 years old and in a state Fanatics Sportsbook operates. Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.