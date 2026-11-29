The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash on Sunday. In the NFL on Sunday, the Giants will visit the Colts at 1 p.m. ET, with New York favored by 4.5 points at Fanatics and the total at 41.5. The Commanders will visit the Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET, with Washington favored by 6.5 points and the total at 41.5. The Raiders will visit the Browns at 8:20 p.m. ET, with Cleveland favored by 5.5 points and the total at 38. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Giants vs. Colts betting preview

New York visits Lucas Oil Stadium to face Indianapolis at 1 p.m. ET, and the Giants are 4.5-point favorites with the total at 41.5. New York is a -244 money line favorite (risk $244 to win $100), while Indianapolis is a +210 underdog (risk $100 to win $210). The Giants are 6-4 after a 23-18 win over Jacksonville on Nov. 22, and defensive back Elijah Campbell is out with a hamstring injury. The Colts are 3-8, and cornerback Charvarius Ward is out with a knee injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Commanders vs. Cardinals betting preview

Washington visits State Farm Stadium to face Arizona at 4:25 p.m. ET, and the Commanders are 6.5-point favorites with the total at 41.5. Washington is a -319 money line favorite (risk $319 to win $100), while Arizona is a +267 underdog (risk $100 to win $267). The Commanders are 4-6 after a 22-20 win over Cincinnati on Nov. 23, and cornerback Amik Robertson is out with an ankle injury. The Cardinals are 3-8, and quarterback Carson Beck is out with a back injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Raiders vs. Browns betting preview

Cleveland hosts Las Vegas at Huntington Bank Field at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Browns are 5.5-point favorites with the total at 38. Cleveland is a -255 money line favorite (risk $255 to win $100), while Las Vegas is a +215 underdog (risk $100 to win $215). The Raiders are 4-7 after a 38-24 loss at Denver on Nov. 22 and a 21-13 loss to Seattle on Nov. 15, and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. is out with a knee injury. The Browns are 6-4, and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway is out with an upper body injury. SportsLine shows 42 degrees in Cleveland. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Must be at least 21 years old and in a state Fanatics Sportsbook operates. Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.