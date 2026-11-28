The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash on Saturday. In college football Rivalry Week on Saturday, Notre Dame will visit Syracuse at Noon ET, with the Fighting Irish favored by 25.5 points and the total at 53.5 at Fanatics. South Carolina will visit Clemson at 3 p.m. ET, with the Gamecocks favored by 6.5 points and the total at 42.5. Purdue will visit Indiana at 7 p.m. ET, with the Hoosiers favored by 23.5 points and the total at 52.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse betting preview

Notre Dame visits JMA Wireless Dome to face Syracuse at noon ET, and the Fighting Irish are 25.5 point favorites with the total at 53.5 at Fanatics. Notre Dame is a -2778 money line favorite (risk $2,778 to win $100), while Syracuse is a +1550 underdog (risk $100 to win $1,550). The Fighting Irish beat SMU 24-3 on Nov. 21 and beat Boston College 41-7 on Nov. 14. The Orange list quarterbacks Steve Angeli and Amari Odom with shoulder injuries. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

South Carolina vs. Clemson betting preview

South Carolina visits Memorial Stadium to face Clemson at 3 p.m. ET, and the Gamecocks are 6.5 point favorites with the total at 42.5 at Fanatics. South Carolina is a -240 money line favorite (risk $240 to win $100), while Clemson is a +205 underdog (risk $100 to win $205). The Gamecocks lost 34-6 to Georgia on Nov. 21 and lost 34-6 at Arkansas on Nov. 14. The Tigers list quarterback Christopher Vizzina with a concussion. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Purdue vs. Indiana betting preview

Purdue visits Memorial Stadium to face Indiana at 7 p.m. ET, and the Hoosiers are 23.5 point favorites with the total at 52.5 at Fanatics. Indiana is a -2000 money line favorite (risk $2,000 to win $100), while Purdue is a +1300 underdog (risk $100 to win $1,300). The Boilermakers lost 42-10 to Wisconsin on Nov. 21 and lost 28-7 at Iowa on Nov. 14. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Must be at least 21 years old and in a state Fanatics Sportsbook operates. Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.