The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash on Sunday. In the NFL, the Raiders will visit the Browns at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. Cleveland is favored by 5.5 points at Fanatics and the total is 38. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Raiders vs. Browns betting preview

Cleveland hosts Las Vegas at Huntington Bank Field at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Browns are 5.5-point favorites with the total at 38. Cleveland is a -255 money line favorite (risk $255 to win $100), while Las Vegas is a +215 underdog (risk $100 to win $215). The Raiders are 4-7 after a 38-24 loss at Denver on Nov. 22 and a 21-13 loss to Seattle on Nov. 15, and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. is out with a knee injury. The Browns are 6-4, and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway is out with an upper body injury. SportsLine shows 42 degrees in Cleveland. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Must be at least 21 years old and in a state Fanatics Sportsbook operates. Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.