The Week 6 NFL schedule continues on Sunday, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The offer varies by state. Sunday's slate continues with Packers vs. Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. The Packers are favored by 1.5 points according to the latest Cowboys vs. Packers odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Packers vs. Cowboys betting preview

Sunday's slate concludes with Packers vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Green Bay has won three of its last four games, including back-to-back victories over the Buccaneers and Bears. Dallas has alternated wins and losses in its first five games of the season, and it is coming off a 24-16 setback against Tampa Bay. The Packers are 1.5-point home favorites in the Week 6 NFL odds at Fanatics. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.