The Week 6 NFL schedule continues on Sunday, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The offer varies by state. Sunday's slate includes NFL games like Ravens vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET), Chiefs vs. Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET) and Packers vs. Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET). Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Browns vs. Ravens betting preview

Baltimore enters Week 6 with a 4-1 record after getting past Atlanta in overtime last week. The Ravens survived despite not having Lamar Jackson (ankle) available, and he is questionable for this game. Cleveland had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 17-12 loss to the Jets, as the Browns turned it over and allowed a late touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Ravens are 5.5-point road favorites in the Ravens vs. Browns odds at Fanatics. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash on Sunday:

Chiefs vs. Chargers betting preview

The last winless team to beat an undefeated team in Week 6 or later was in 2002, which is something the Chargers are trying to do on Sunday. Los Angeles is 0-5 for the first time since 2003, while Kansas City is the first team to start 4-0 following an 11-plus loss season since 2019. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is aiming for his 100th career win in his 131st start. The Chiefs are 8.5-point home favorites, while the over/under is 42.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash for Chiefs vs. Chargers:

Packers vs. Cowboys betting preview

Sunday's slate concludes with Packers vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Green Bay has won three of its last four games, including back-to-back victories over the Buccaneers and Bears. Dallas has alternated wins and losses in its first five games of the season, and it is coming off a 24-16 setback against Tampa Bay. The Packers are 1.5-point home favorites in the Week 6 NFL odds at Fanatics. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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