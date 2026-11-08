The streaking Chicago Bears will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20 for new users. The offer varies by state. Chicago is on a three-game winning streak and is a 6.5-point home favorite in the latest Bears vs. Buccaneers odds at Fanatics, while the over/under is 47.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

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Bears vs. Buccaneers betting preview

Chicago is one of the hottest teams in the NFL, entering this matchup having won three straight and five of its last six games. The Bears made a statement with a 34-17 win at Seattle on Monday Night Football, as star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons had a sack and six total tackles in his Chicago debut after being acquired in a trade with Tennessee. Quarterback Caleb Williams racked up 247 passing yards, completed 71% of his passes and committed no turnovers.

Tampa Bay has won three of its last four games after getting off to a 0-4 start this season, including consecutive blowout wins over the Panthers and Falcons. The Buccaneers became the first team to have zero completions in a game since Buffalo in 1974 when they beat Atlanta in a 16-0 final in the rain last week, setting a team record with 324 rushing yards as well. Quarterback Baker Mayfield handed the ball off 52 times in his second game back from a thumb injury.

The Buccaneers are a half game behind Carolina in the NFC South as they try to become the only team besides the 1992 Chargers to make the playoffs following a 0-4 start. Chicago is a 6.5-point home favorite in the Bears vs. Buccaneers odds at Fanatics, while the over/under is 47.5. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 and get $350 in FanCash here:

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