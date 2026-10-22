The Week 7 NFL schedule kicks off with Bears vs. Patriots on Thursday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20 for new users over their first seven days. The offer varies by state. Chicago is a 3-point home favorite in the Bears vs. Patriots odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, while the over/under is 50.5. Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (illness) is officially active. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

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Bears vs. Patriots betting preview

New England is looking to extend its three-game winning streak on Thursday night after beating the Bills, Raiders and Jets. The Patriots are off to a 4-2 start for the second year in a row, averaging 33.3 points per game over their past three games. Quarterback Drake Maye became the fifth quarterback in Patriots history with at least three passing touchdowns in three straight games.

Chicago is coming off a 31-23 win over Atlanta in Week 6, giving the Bears their third win in four games. Quarterback Caleb Williams returned last week after missing the previous three games with a hamstring injury. Chicago is a 3-point home favorite in the Bears vs. Patriots odds, while the over/under is 50.5. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 and get $350 in FanCash here:

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