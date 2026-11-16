The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North showdown on Sunday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20 for new users. The offer varies by state. Both teams are riding four-game winning streaks, but Cincinnati is a 3.5-point home favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Steelers odds at Fanatics, while the over/under is 48.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

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Bengals vs. Steelers betting preview

Cincinnati extended its winning streak to four games with a 34-17 win over Atlanta in Spain last weekend, as star quarterback Joe Burrow accounted for four touchdowns. He completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions while rushing for another score. The Bengals previously recorded consecutive wins over the Dolphins, Ravens and Titans.

Pittsburgh currently holds the tiebreaker over Cincinnati atop the AFC North though, as the Steelers are also riding a four-game winning streak and won the first head-to-head meeting in a 30-27 final. They are coming off a bye following a 27-6 win over Cleveland in Week 8. Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers has 1,871 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Rodgers had 292 passing yards and three touchdowns in the first meeting between these teams. Pittsburgh won that game outright as a 3.5-point home underdog. Cincinnati is a 3.5-point home favorite in the Bengals vs. Steelers odds at Fanatics, while the over/under is 48.5 for this rematch. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 and get $350 in FanCash here:

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