The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20 on Saturday. Alabama visits Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the Crimson Tide favored by 7.5 points and the total at 50.5. Missouri visits Ole Miss at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the Rebels favored by 5.5 and the total at 58.5. Kentucky visits Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Sooners favored by 6.5 and the total at 43.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Alabama vs. Tennessee betting preview

Alabama visits Neyland Stadium to face Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Crimson Tide are 7.5-point favorites with the total at 50.5. Alabama is a -315 money line favorite (risk $315 to win $100), while Tennessee is a +270 underdog (risk $100 to win $270). Alabama is 5-1 after a 20-17 loss to Georgia, in which quarterback Keelon Russell went 16 of 30 for 185 yards and a touchdown but fumbled on the opening drive. Russell has thrown for 1,599 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions this season. Tennessee is 5-1 after a 24-17 win at Arkansas, a game in which sophomore George MacIntyre made his first career start in place of the injured Faizon Brandon and went 18 of 29 for 247 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. DeSean Bishop ran for 138 yards, and Tennessee's starter at quarterback is unsettled. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Missouri vs. Ole Miss betting preview

Missouri visits Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to face Ole Miss at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Rebels are 5.5 point favorites with the total at 58.5. Ole Miss is a -217 money line favorite (risk $217 to win $100), while Missouri is a +185 underdog (risk $100 to win $185). Missouri is 5-1 after a 27-6 win over Texas A&M, with running back Jamal Roberts carrying 34 times for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Austin Simmons, who started his career at Ole Miss, went 14 of 28 for 147 yards and threw his first interception of the season. Ole Miss is 4-1 after a 52-17 win at Vanderbilt, with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss going 20 of 30 for 213 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma betting preview

Kentucky visits Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to face Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Sooners are 6.5 point favorites with the total at 43.5. Oklahoma is a -238 money line favorite (risk $238 to win $100), while Kentucky is a +200 underdog (risk $100 to win $200). Kentucky is 5-1 after a 35-34 overtime win over No. 10 LSU that ended with a two point run by quarterback Kenny Minchey, who threw for 246 yards, and C.J. Baxter ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Oklahoma is 3-2 after a 27-24 win over No. 1 Texas on a 47 yard Tate Sandell field goal, with quarterback John Mateer going 18 of 26 for 155 yards without a turnover. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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